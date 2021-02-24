PODCAST: Scaw Metals boss takes on scrap metals industry

Doron Barnes has been fighting for steel for as long as he can remember. When he and his dad were running Barnes Fencing two decades ago he was fighting ArcelorMittal for steel rod to make wire from. Now he’s the owner and boss of Scaw Metals, one of SA’s biggest steel suppliers, and he’s still fighting his corner.

This time he’s taken on the scrap metals industry and, as he did with Mittal back then, he’s won again as the government puts a raft of regulations in place to keep quality scrap in the country and to clamp down on exports. Some might argue state regulation distorts the market but Barnes isn’t phased. He melts his own steel in arc furnaces and as far as the scrap industry is concerned, he’s just doing what he has to do.