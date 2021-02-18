New compensation bill: A cure or an injury?

Doctors who treat workers injured on the job often battle to get paid by the Compensation Fund. Many therefore hire agents to deal with the fund on their behalf.

But this could come to an end if a bill to amend the Compensation for Occupational Injuries & Diseases Act is passed, says a medical practitioners’ lobby group.

According to the Injured Workers Action Group (Iwag), the proposed change is "a blunt instrument" that will destroy what’s left of the Compensation Fund. The group says it is an attempt to get rid of third-party administrators who litigate against the "dysfunctional" fund as it seeks to ban the cession of medical service providers’ claims to administrators.

The amendment would render void all cession of medical claims.

The act governs the fund, which is financed by about R9bn paid in levies annually by employers, and pays compensation to employees who are injured or become sick at work. It paid out R6.6bn last year — about 25% of it through third parties, says its commissioner, Vuyo Mafata.

The fund, which has reserves of R60bn, has been in disarray for years: it has had seven qualified audit reports from the auditor-general. Medical service providers have used third-party administrators to be paid by it for the past two decades.

Iwag says these third parties are critical to ensuring doctors and hospitals are paid in good time.

Among Iwag’s members are the SA Medical & Dental Practitioners Association, the SA Private Ambulance & Emergency Services Association, the Occupational Therapy Association of SA and the SA Society of Physiotherapy. They say the administrators also "[add] a layer of governance through the pre-vetting of claims, and alleviate a significant administrative burden for the fund".

Mafata tells the FM the fund "does not have an issue with doctors using intermediaries to submit their claims and medical bills. [The reason] we won’t pay into the account of third parties is to eliminate fraud. We want to pay the person who is our client, because we use verification systems and sometimes these claims fail to satisfy our systems."

Also, in terms of the Health Professions Act, medical practitioners are prohibited from sharing their fees with other parties, "so we are trying to improve issues of compliance as well", says Mafata.