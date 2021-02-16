Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
News & Fox

PODCAST: In conversation with ​former Financial Times editor Lionel Barber

16 February 2021 - 06:00

Podcasts from the Edge this week sees Peter Bruce talk to former Financial Times editor Lionel Barber about his new book The Powerful and the Damned — Private Diaries in Turbulent Times, now widely available in SA.

The two talk about life in a newsprint newsroom, going full speed for digital subscriptions, the prospect of Donald Trump returning in four year’s time and what it feels like to talk to Vladimir Putin (its creepy). Barber was FT editor for 14 years and, always, only one thing matters. “I want to win,” he says of his everyday driving passion. “I’m more competitive than the Springboks.”

Read all about it! Roula Khalaf to helm FT as Lionel Barber steps down

Khalaf is ‘thrilled’ to be running ‘the greatest news organisation in the world’ and will be the FT’s first female editor since it was founded in 1888
World
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nothing very flash about Sars’s eFiling tech
News & Fox / Digital
2.
Semigration trend hits KZN North Coast
News & Fox
3.
TECH REVIEW: Conferencing like a pro with the DJI ...
News & Fox / Gimme
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
Battle of the agribusinesses: Senwes vs Subtropico
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.