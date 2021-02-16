PODCAST: In conversation with ​former Financial Times editor Lionel Barber

Podcasts from the Edge this week sees Peter Bruce talk to former Financial Times editor Lionel Barber about his new book The Powerful and the Damned — Private Diaries in Turbulent Times, now widely available in SA.

The two talk about life in a newsprint newsroom, going full speed for digital subscriptions, the prospect of Donald Trump returning in four year’s time and what it feels like to talk to Vladimir Putin (its creepy). Barber was FT editor for 14 years and, always, only one thing matters. “I want to win,” he says of his everyday driving passion. “I’m more competitive than the Springboks.”