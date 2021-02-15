The rise of unified communications

As businesses across sectors consider new modes of work to drive business performance, there's an urgency to streamline and optimise communication channels for internal and external functions. The health and economic crises of recent months has accelerated corporate transitions into cloud environments, and placed collaboration tools such as video conferencing and instant chats at the forefront of daily business.

According to a study from mobile market data provider App Annie, video conferencing software downloads reached 62-million in mid-March — the highest ever reported. Yet as businesses adopted more tools and platforms to support teams working remotely, it created new complexities, and inefficiencies. For instance, with employees switching between platforms such as moving from WhatsApp to Zoom to softphone, it created the potential for data loss and a lack of continuity when addressing customer concerns and queries.

In response to this complexity and risk of data leakage, interest in unified communications (UC) and communication platform as a service (CPaaS) offerings have surged – primarily because these offerings integrate various apps and platforms into one, unified and centralised communications solution. By capturing data across these platforms and weaving this data into every customer interaction and touchpoint, business teams are then able to have better quality conversations with customers through more context, speed and accuracy.

Given that more businesses are embracing fully remote working models, or a hybrid of in-office and virtual working, these benefits are becoming critical to maintain strong customer relationships and ensuring continuity and brand consistency across virtual teams. Perhaps unsurprisingly, general interest in UCaaS increased by 86% immediately after the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report from Avant Research & Analytics.

Forward-thinking businesses are realising they need to be operating in cloud environments, and harness future-fit UC and CPaaS solutions to remain relevant, agile and responsive in an increasingly digitised business ecosystem.