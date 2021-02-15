Semigration trend hits KZN North Coast

Towards the end of 2020, the rise of the semigration trend, identified by property developers and researchers in SA, involves moving from one province to another within the same country. Covid-19 and working remotely or from home, has forced many to reconfigure their quality of life and living environments.

For some, it’s a way to escape from concrete jungles and be closer to nature, for others a desire to slow down and lead a quieter life surrounded by family and friends.

Popular areas to semigrate locally include desirable coastal areas

Historically a holiday attraction, KZN’s North Coast has seen a boom in residential property investments and become one of SA's favourite places to live. Year-round warm weather, relaxed lifestyle, close-knit family-style communities, home to small towns, access to pristine beaches, while also being located close to King Shaka International Airport; the increase in development and investment in this region is no surprise.

Picking up on this trend and equipped with research compiled by Rainmaker Marketing, the Devmco Group worked on transforming the Sibaya Coastal Precinct’s landscape from normal to extraordinary with a never-before-seen seaside neighbourhood, Salta Sibaya. The precinct sits above Umdloti, forming part of Node 6 of the precinct holistic development plan.

Watch the video below: