Semigration trend hits KZN North Coast
Towards the end of 2020, the rise of the semigration trend, identified by property developers and researchers in SA, involves moving from one province to another within the same country. Covid-19 and working remotely or from home, has forced many to reconfigure their quality of life and living environments.
For some, it’s a way to escape from concrete jungles and be closer to nature, for others a desire to slow down and lead a quieter life surrounded by family and friends.
Popular areas to semigrate locally include desirable coastal areas
Historically a holiday attraction, KZN’s North Coast has seen a boom in residential property investments and become one of SA's favourite places to live. Year-round warm weather, relaxed lifestyle, close-knit family-style communities, home to small towns, access to pristine beaches, while also being located close to King Shaka International Airport; the increase in development and investment in this region is no surprise.
Picking up on this trend and equipped with research compiled by Rainmaker Marketing, the Devmco Group worked on transforming the Sibaya Coastal Precinct’s landscape from normal to extraordinary with a never-before-seen seaside neighbourhood, Salta Sibaya. The precinct sits above Umdloti, forming part of Node 6 of the precinct holistic development plan.
Salta Sibaya sets the precedent for how South Africans will live
Set within a vibrant mixed-use development, Salta Sibaya offers a bespoke retail and commercial element within walking distance of homes. Soon to be home to Spar, Tops, Woolworths, Pump Track, and many of SA's much-loved brands, will have myriad shopping experiences in its dynamic commercial sector.
“When we embarked on this project, our vision was to take the Sibaya lifestyle to the next level by creating a dynamic mixed-use development, where residents live moments away from their workplace allowing them to spend more time on life’s pleasures; braais with family, trail walks throughout the conservancy and estate while enjoying breathtaking views. Salta Sibaya gives you a variety of residential opportunities, with spacious, pet-friendly, free-standing coastal homes starting from R2.95m, perfect for those who wish to semigrate to KZN,” says Devmco group director Charles Thompson.
Choose a double-storey or single-storey piece of land and build your coastal family home or invest in one of the turn-key home designs. The homes range from R2.95m for two-bedrooms, R3.3m for three-bedroom, and R3.9m for four-bedrooms.
“Having been part of the Sibaya evolution from the outset, we’re extremely proud to be part of the Salta Sibaya launch. We’ve worked closely with Devmco Group to create a dynamic product tailor-made for the Sibaya Coastal Precinct. Since the pre-launch kicked off in December 2020, we’ve been overwhelmed with the response — 75% of the leads generated are from KZN, and 25% from outside KZN,” says Stefan Botha, Rainmaker Marketing director.
Salta Sibaya launches on March 13 2021.
To register your interest or find out more, visit the Salta Sibaya website.
This article was paid for by Salta Sibaya.
