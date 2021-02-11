Henley Africa appoints former Gibs man to spearhead research

Henley Business School Africa has appointed Daniel Petzer as its head of research. Petzer joined the school in January from Pretoria University’s Gordon Institute of Business Science, where, at different times, he was professor of marketing, director of research and school deputy dean.

Petzer has been granted a full professorship by the UK-based University of Reading, of which Henley Africa is part.

Of his role at the Johannesburg-based school, he says: “I have to be a facilitator ... I want to be able to equip MBA students with the necessary skills to conduct their own research as well as to foster a culture of [doing so] among academics. It’s important that we don’t just do our own, but that we also produce research in the form of thought leadership.”

He adds: “These days, a business school’s reputation and even its accreditation are dependent upon its academic output. Its reputation is also dependent upon what it contributes, and is seen to contribute, to the broader community.”