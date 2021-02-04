News & Fox Biltong trader to list in New York Americans are developing a taste for biltong and a group of seasoned US entrepreneurs, including their ‘chief biltong officer’ who originally comes from Springs in Gauteng and started making biltong in his garage, are now taking SA’s favourite meat snack to the Nasdaq as they seek to gain ground among health-conscious consumers BL PREMIUM

Biltong, believe it or not, is taking the US by storm. So much so that a Texas company responsible for about three-quarters of US biltong production will soon be listing on the Nasdaq.

Stryve Foods LLC, which has a 75% share of the US biltong market, has struck a deal with Andina Acquisition Corp III, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, which will see Stryve list on the Nasdaq under the ticker SNAX. Based in the town of Plano, Texas, Stryve was founded by former American football player Gabe Carimi; Joe Oblas, founder of sports nutrition company Prosupps; and Ted Case, founder of a bodybuilding supplements firm...