By the numbers: Tangible vs intangible assets

Barred from selling booze, Distell has dipped into the cannabis market. It’s not as off-the-wall as it seems
Perhaps it is little surprise that SA has now been ranked the second-worst country to live in during the pandemic
Intangible assets currently account for 90% of the S&P 500’s total assets
As the cement company battles for survival, it has now emerged it agreed to pay its former finance director a monthly ‘consultancy’ fee of R321,499.95 for just 40 hours of work a month. Are PPC ...
Two new books about The Beatles have David Gorin and Sarah Buitendach’s words flowing out ‘like endless rain into a paper cup’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
