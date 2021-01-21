News & Fox

Henley Africa Business School’s award recognises great journalism

Since 2019 the institution has made a year’s free training available to the winner of its media scholarship, and those interested in qualifying for the 2021 prize can now apply

21 January 2021 - 05:00 David Furlonger
Henley Business School. Picture: Henley Business School
The Henley Africa Business School’s Sol Plaatje media scholarship allows the recipient either to study for a one-year postgraduate diploma in business administration this year or to complete the first year of the 30-months-long MBA course.

Thabiso Thakali, news editor of the Sowetan, was the first recipient of the scholarship, which was awarded to him in 2019. He completed his postgraduate diploma last year. The second winner, investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk, is about to begin the second year of her MBA.

Henley Africa dean Jon Foster-Pedley says: “When we launched this award, it was to recognise great journalists who are not just future leaders in their field but potential game-changers too. At the time, SA owed its emergence from a decade of state capture to the incredible courage and tenacity of some of its finest journalists, yet the media industry was under immense strain because of the disruption it was experiencing.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has placed even greater strain on the media sector.

Henley Africa offers more scholarships than any other school in Africa. Foster-Pedley says: “We need to build the leaders who will build the businesses that will build Africa, whether these leaders are iconic former sports players, world-class comedians, artists, musicians, community activists, journalists, entrepreneurs, engineers, financiers or corporate executives.”

Sol Plaatje, after whom the scholarship was named, was a crusading journalist and political activist early in the 20th century. “He displayed the innovation, creativity and agility that we will all need to harness if we are to emerge stronger to build back better after the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic,” says Foster-Pedley.

Journalists interested in applying for the scholarship should contact Vivien Spong at viviens@henleysa.ac.za.

