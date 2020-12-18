News & Fox

Lockdown day 266: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 266 of the national lockdown

18 December 2020 - 08:00
A person is swabbed by a medical professional at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic in the Warriewood suburb of Sydney, Australia. Picture: REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A person is swabbed by a medical professional at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic in the Warriewood suburb of Sydney, Australia. Picture: REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Medical professionals work at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic in the Warriewood suburb of Sydney, Australia. Picture: REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Medical professionals work at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic in the Warriewood suburb of Sydney, Australia. Picture: REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A medical professional works at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic in the Warriewood suburb of Sydney, Australia. Picture: REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A medical professional works at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic in the Warriewood suburb of Sydney, Australia. Picture: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Lockdown day 266: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 9,126 to 892,813, there have been 780,313 recoveries and 24,011 deaths to date
News & Fox
43 minutes ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Delta Property Fund on a Reit to nowhere
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Mogoeng Mogoeng
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
How to read the Financial Mail e-edition
News & Fox
4.
British American Tobacco: Thank you for ...
News & Fox
5.
TECH REVIEW: FNB Virtual Card is surely a ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.