Lockdown day 265: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 265 of the national lockdown
17 December 2020 - 06:00
Dr Joshua Barocas, an infectious diseases physician at Boston Medical Center, receives a Covid-19 vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Picture: Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
Dr Joshua Barocas, an infectious diseases physician at Boston Medical Center, receives a Covid-19 vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Picture: Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
Respiratory therapist Benjamin Fuertes and Boston Medical Center Dr Christopher Manasseh wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Picture: Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
Respiratory therapist Benjamin Fuertes and Boston Medical Center Dr Christopher Manasseh wait to receive a Covid-19) vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Picture: Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
President and CEO of the Boston Medical Center Kate Walsh (C) applauds alongside other employees after the first Covid-19 vaccine is administered to staff at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts. Picture: Erin Clark/Pool via REUTERS
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.