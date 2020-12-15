Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
News & Fox

PODCAST: Gidon Novick tells Peter Bruce why he can’t stop flying

15 December 2020 - 10:00

FM columnist Peter Bruce talks to one of SA’s most innovative entrepreneurs in this final edition of his Podcasts From The Edge for the year.

Gidon Novick, co-founder of Kulula, began carrying passengers in his new domestic airline, Lift, just last week. Believe it or not, it was the coronavirus lockdown at the start of the year that got him thinking about a new airline. Most people would have thought that crazy but he is confident about his lean and flexible business model and is optimistic about South Africa and tourism. Mainly though, he just loves to fly ...

