Lockdown day 263: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 263 of the national lockdown
15 December 2020 - 06:00
Healthcare worker Diana Carolina receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Memorial Healthcare System facility in Miramar, Florida. The first Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered by US hospitals on Monday, the initial step in a historic drive to immunize millions of people as deaths approach the 300,000 mark. Picture: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg
