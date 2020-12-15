News & Fox

Lockdown day 263: Pictures of the day

15 December 2020 - 06:00
Healthcare worker Diana Carolina receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Memorial Healthcare System facility in Miramar, Florida. The first Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered by US hospitals on Monday, the initial step in a historic drive to immunize millions of people as deaths approach the 300,000 mark. Picture: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg
Joesph Carroll receives the first of two injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the Hurley Clinic in London, Britain. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
Health workers chat on the facilities before some workers of the staff receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine at Memorial Healthcare System facility in Miramar, Florida. Picture: REUTERS/Marco Bello
Dose of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is displayed at the Hurley Clinic in London, Britain. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
Health workers chat during a press conference before some workers of the staff receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Memorial Healthcare System facility in Miramar, Florida. Picture: REUTERS/Marco Bello
Staff member shows a vaccination reminder card as the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is administered at the Hurley Clinic in London, Britain. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
First of two injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is drawn into a syringe at the Hurley Clinic in London, Britain. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS
