Lockdown day 262: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 262 of the national lockdown
14 December 2020 - 06:00
Riot police officers walk during a demonstration in reaction to the death of Klodian Rasha, after he was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew imposed due to the coronavirus in Tirana, Albania. Picture: REUTERS/Florion Goga
A demonstrator runs away from teargas during a demonstration in reaction to the death of Klodian Rasha, after he was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew imposed due to the coronavirus disease in Tirana, Albania. Picture: REUTERS/Florion Goga
A worker places an ornament on a Christmas tree on the illuminated Syntagma square, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Athens, Greece. Picture: REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A riot police officer fires a teargas canister during a demonstration in reaction to the death of Klodian Rasha, after he was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew imposed due to the coronavirus disease in Tirana, Albania. Picture: REUTERS/Florion Goga
Artists perform during a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Artists perform during a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
People sing as they attend a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Artists perform during a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
