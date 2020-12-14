News & Fox

Lockdown day 262: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 262 of the national lockdown

14 December 2020 - 06:00
Riot police officers walk during a demonstration in reaction to the death of Klodian Rasha, after he was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew imposed due to the coronavirus in Tirana, Albania. Picture: REUTERS/Florion Goga
A demonstrator runs away from teargas during a demonstration in reaction to the death of Klodian Rasha, after he was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew imposed due to the coronavirus disease in Tirana, Albania. Picture: REUTERS/Florion Goga
A demonstrator runs away from teargas during a demonstration in reaction to the death of Klodian Rasha, after he was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew imposed due to the coronavirus disease in Tirana, Albania. Picture: REUTERS/Florion Goga
A worker places an ornament on a Christmas tree on the illuminated Syntagma square, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Athens, Greece. Picture: REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A worker places an ornament on a Christmas tree on the illuminated Syntagma square, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Athens, Greece. Picture: REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A worker places an ornament on a Christmas tree on the illuminated Syntagma square, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Athens, Greece. Picture: REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
A riot police officer fires a teargas canister during a demonstration in reaction to the death of Klodian Rasha, after he was shot dead during the country's overnight curfew imposed due to the coronavirus disease in Tirana, Albania. Picture: REUTERS/Florion Goga
Artists perform during a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Artists perform during a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Artists perform during a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Artists perform during a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
People sing as they attend a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
People sing as they attend a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Artists perform during a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Artists perform during a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Artists perform during a drive-in carol service organised by the Watling Valley Churches, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Milton Keynes, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Lockdown day 262: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 7,999 to 860,964, there have been 761,011 recoveries and 23,276 deaths to date
3 hours ago

