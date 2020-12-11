Boschendal awarded best white wine in SA by IWC 2020
Chardonnay is one of the most competitive wine categories in the world
Legendary SA wine estate Boschendal was once again named producer of the top SA White Wine at the prestigious International Wine Challenge (IWC) with its Boschendal Elgin Chardonnay 2018 – an award also bestowed on the 2015 vintage of this impressive wine.
Besides the accolade as Top SA White Wine, the wine was named Best Elgin Chardonnay as well as achieving a Gold Medal for scoring 96 out of 100 points.
Boschendal marketing manager Shirley van Wyk said being named Top South African White Wine at the influential IWC was a tremendous achievement for the Boschendal Elgin Chardonnay 2018. “Chardonnay is one of the most competitive wine categories in the world, especially at the IWC. It is entered by the international crème de la crème of wineries.
"To achieve Gold Medal recognition is already a major achievement, but to be named the best SA White Wine on show exceeded all expectations, particularly when the Cape is making its best Chardonnays and other wines in its illustrious winemaking history.”
Boschendal harvests the fruit for this impressive chardonnay from their own vineyards in Elgin, planted in 2006. This Appellation Series Elgin Chardonnay (2018) has been a true standout, securing 90+ scores from IWSC 2019, the Prescient Chardonnay Report 2020 and the Tim Atkin SA Report 2020, and capping the year of acclaim with an astounding 96 from IWC.
IWC’s panel chair, Clive Barlow, complimented the Boschendal Elgin Chardonnay’s fine acidity with depth and layered savoury fruits and described this winner as “crisp and focused, with lovely depth of citrus. Long and very fine, full bodied and refreshing”. The IWC’s co-chair, Tim Atkin, commended the delicate blend as “buttery and ample. Appealing Burgundian in style, it has subtle gunflint aromas, fine oak, lots of refreshing acidity and lemon grass, pear and sea-salt flavours”.
Michael Langenhoven, white wine winemaker at Boschendal, says Elgin and Chardonnay is a match made in wine heaven. “While Chardonnay is the most widely planted white wine varietal in the world, it’s in the cool climate Elgin region where we think the grape has found its true home in SA,” he says.
“The 2018 came in at 23 degrees Balling and was whole-bunch pressed. The juice all went into 300l French Oak barrels – 30% new-to finish the alcoholic fermentation and remained in oak for 12 months. The wine is rich and complex, yet very elegant with citrus notes and a fine gunflint and minerality on the finish. Only 12,000 bottles were produced.”
Van Wyk says: “To be named the best in SA and garnering a gold for a second year in a row, is an amazing accolade for the estate. Our wonderful winemaking team is always striving to create the best and they have made us very proud.”
This article was paid for by Boschendal.
