Boschendal awarded best white wine in SA by IWC 2020

Legendary SA wine estate Boschendal was once again named producer of the top SA White Wine at the prestigious International Wine Challenge (IWC) with its Boschendal Elgin Chardonnay 2018 – an award also bestowed on the 2015 vintage of this impressive wine.

Besides the accolade as Top SA White Wine, the wine was named Best Elgin Chardonnay as well as achieving a Gold Medal for scoring 96 out of 100 points.

Boschendal marketing manager Shirley van Wyk said being named Top South African White Wine at the influential IWC was a tremendous achievement for the Boschendal Elgin Chardonnay 2018. “Chardonnay is one of the most competitive wine categories in the world, especially at the IWC. It is entered by the international crème de la crème of wineries.

"To achieve Gold Medal recognition is already a major achievement, but to be named the best SA White Wine on show exceeded all expectations, particularly when the Cape is making its best Chardonnays and other wines in its illustrious winemaking history.”