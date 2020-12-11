News & Fox

Lockdown day 259: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 259 of the national lockdown

11 December 2020 - 06:00
The temperature gage outside a special freezer to hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
The temperature gage outside a special freezer to hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
The temperature gage outside a special freezer to hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
The temperature gage outside a special freezer to hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
The temperature gage on the door of a special freezer to hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
The temperature gage on the door of a special freezer to hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pharmacy supervisor Kevin Weissman puts on a special glove before opening a freezer that will hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pharmacy supervisor Kevin Weissman puts on a special glove before opening a freezer that will hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pharmacy supervisor Kevin Weissman opens the door of a special freezer that will hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pharmacy supervisor Kevin Weissman opens the door of a special freezer that will hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pharmacy supervisor Kevin Weissman uses a thick glove as he opens the door of a special freezer that will hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pharmacy supervisor Kevin Weissman uses a thick glove as he opens the door of a special freezer that will hold the Pfizer vaccine at LAC USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Matshela Koko
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Trump attack dog fails to save face
News & Fox / Trending
3.
A bad week for Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
HOT PROPERTY: A R7.9m Waterkloof dream home
News & Fox / Hot Property
5.
PODCAST: To what problem is Afrikaans the ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

It’s official: SA’s second Covid wave has arrived

National / Health

This time, the government needs to properly think through any lockdown option

Opinion

The year of the pandemic — 2020 according to economists

Features

Local film industry reeling from Covid

Features

Gates Foundation to add $250m more to fight against Covid-19

World

Renergen develops pioneering Covid-19 vaccine transport vessel

Companies / Energy

SA to fast-track approval of Covid-19 vaccines

National / Health

Covid-19 relief funds hampered by state systems, says auditor-general

National

EDITORIAL: Small businesses abandoned

Opinion / Editorials

GDP recovers — but is it a dead cat bounce?

News & Fox

SARAH BUITENDACH: Is all of Sandton up for rent?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.