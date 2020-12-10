Lockdown day 258: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 258 of the national lockdown
10 December 2020 - 05:00
Members of the public interact with Artist Benjamin Clegg's 'Rainbow in the Dark' at Light Up Trails at The Wiston Estate, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Steyning, West Sussex, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Paul Childs
People interact with artists Tom and Lien Dekyvere's 'Rhizome' at Light Up Trails at The Wiston Estate, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Steyning, West Sussex, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Paul Childs
People look at artist James Smith's 'Garden of Hope' installation at Light Up Trails at The Wiston Estate, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Steyning, West Sussex, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Paul Childs
People take pictures as they interact with artists Tom and Lien Dekyvere's 'Rhizome' at Light Up Trails at The Wiston Estate, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Steyning, West Sussex, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Paul Childs
A sign reading 'Hope' by artist James Smith is seen at Light Up Trails at The Wiston Estate, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Steyning, West Sussex, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Paul Childs
Women pose for a picture at sunset outside the Royal Palace, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man wearing a face mask takes a picture of Christmas decorations outside the Royal Palace, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/Susana Vera
