News & Fox

Lockdown day 257: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 257 of the national lockdown

09 December 2020 - 06:00
US President Donald Trump exits after speaking during an Operation Warp Speed vaccine summit at the White House in Washington, D.C. Trump celebrated the development of coronavirus vaccines and vowed to use executive powers if necessary to acquire sufficient doses, as the number of US cases surpassed 15 million. Picture: Al Drago/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump exits after speaking during an Operation Warp Speed vaccine summit at the White House in Washington, D.C. Trump celebrated the development of coronavirus vaccines and vowed to use executive powers if necessary to acquire sufficient doses, as the number of US cases surpassed 15 million. Picture: Al Drago/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump speaking during an Operation Warp Speed vaccine summit at the White House in Washington, D.C. Trump celebrated the development of coronavirus vaccines and vowed to use executive powers if necessary to acquire sufficient doses, as the number of US cases surpassed 15 million. Picture: Al Drago/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump speaking during an Operation Warp Speed vaccine summit at the White House in Washington, D.C. Trump celebrated the development of coronavirus vaccines and vowed to use executive powers if necessary to acquire sufficient doses, as the number of US cases surpassed 15 million. Picture: Al Drago/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump exits after speaking during an Operation Warp Speed vaccine summit at the White House in Washington, D.C. Trump celebrated the development of coronavirus vaccines and vowed to use executive powers if necessary to acquire sufficient doses, as the number of US cases surpassed 15 million. Picture: Al Drago/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump exits after speaking during an Operation Warp Speed vaccine summit at the White House in Washington, D.C. Trump celebrated the development of coronavirus vaccines and vowed to use executive powers if necessary to acquire sufficient doses, as the number of US cases surpassed 15 million. Picture: Al Drago/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump speaks during an Operation Warp Speed vaccine summit at the White House in Washington, D.C. Trump celebrated the development of coronavirus vaccines and vowed to use executive powers if necessary to acquire sufficient doses, as the number of US cases surpassed 15 million. Picture: Al Drago/Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump speaks during an Operation Warp Speed vaccine summit at the White House in Washington, D.C. Trump celebrated the development of coronavirus vaccines and vowed to use executive powers if necessary to acquire sufficient doses, as the number of US cases surpassed 15 million. Picture: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PODCAST: To what problem is Afrikaans the ...
News & Fox
2.
A bad week for Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
Atlas shrugs off his useless Covid role
News & Fox / Trending
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
EXCLUSIVE: Canadian firm said to be stalking SAA
News & Fox

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: When exactly will SA get the Covid vaccine?

Opinion

NEVA MAKGETLA: Facing up to the Covid-19 depression

Opinion / Columnists

Good progress made in Covid-19 procurement probes, SIU says

National

Tito Mboweni: SA has not missed deadline to pay R500m for Covid-19 vaccine

National

Small businesses are optimistic despite Covid-19 health crisis

Economy

DESNÉ MASIE: UK vaccine euphoria distracts from Brexit crisis

Opinion / Columnists

First Covid-19 vaccine to be in SA by mid-2021

National / Health

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Budget bungle leaves SA behind in Covid vaccine race

Opinion

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Don’t fear the vaccine

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.