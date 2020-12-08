Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
News & Fox

PODCAST: To what problem is Afrikaans the solution?

08 December 2020 - 12:30

FM columnist Peter Bruce talks to priest, academic, entrepreneur and Afrikaner Theuns Eloff about the beginnings and future of the Afrikaans language and the people who speak it, as the DA prepares to campaign for the re-introduction of Afrikaans as a teaching medium at Stellenbosch University.

CHRIS THURMAN: Blowing up caricatures about Afrikaans and Afrikaners

Johan Stegmann will also not shy away from those aspects of his own white/Afrikaans subjectivity that are ripe for critique and even mockery
Life
3 months ago

John Steenhuisen vows to keep DA true to core principles

The liberal party commits itself to nonracialism, a market economy and a capable state
Politics
1 month ago

JONATHAN JANSEN: Language chauvinists won’t win Afrikaans any favours

Free to read | In aggressively imposing their mother tongue on others, they are just shooting themselves in the foot
Opinion
1 year ago

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.