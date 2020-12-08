PODCAST: To what problem is Afrikaans the solution?
08 December 2020 - 12:30
FM columnist Peter Bruce talks to priest, academic, entrepreneur and Afrikaner Theuns Eloff about the beginnings and future of the Afrikaans language and the people who speak it, as the DA prepares to campaign for the re-introduction of Afrikaans as a teaching medium at Stellenbosch University.
