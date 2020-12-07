Lockdown day 255: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 255 of the national lockdown
07 December 2020 - 06:00
A woman lights candles symbolising the Covid-19 victims during a candlelight vigil in front of the seat of the Swiss federal parliament, Bundeshaus, in Bern, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A view of 'L'arbre à loques', a 'healing' tree to which people attach cloths as a ritual for good health according to Celtic tradition, amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Hasnon, France. Picture: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A protective mask hangs from 'L'arbre à loques', a 'healing' tree to which people attach cloths as a ritual for good health according to Celtic tradition, amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Hasnon, France. Picture: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignoll
A prayer book is seen at the chapel beside 'L'arbre à loques', a 'healing' tree to which people attach cloths as a ritual for good health according to Celtic tradition, amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Hasnon, France. Picture: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
