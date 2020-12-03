News & Fox EXCLUSIVE: Canadian firm said to be stalking SAA The government is said to be in talks with an investment firm founded by the ‘Canadian Warren Buffett’ BL PREMIUM

The department of public enterprises (DPE) appears to be lining up a private sector investor to take a strategic equity stake in SAA, or what remains of the beleaguered national carrier.

The FM has been reliably informed that the DPE is in talks with Fairfax Africa Holdings, the listed subsidiary of Toronto-based investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings, which was founded by Prem Watsa, often described as the "Canadian Warren Buffett"...