Lockdown day 250: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 250 of the national lockdown

02 December 2020 - 06:00
People walk down the street in Jakarta's main textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia reported a record daily increase in locally transmitted infections on Sunday with 6,267 cases reported in a single day, according to figures released by its Covid-19 task force. Picture: Ed Wray/Getty Images
Street cleaners wearing face shields chat in Jakarta's main textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia reported a record daily increase in locally transmitted infections on Sunday with 6,267 cases reported in a single day, according to figures released by its Covid-19 task force. Picture: Ed Wray/Getty Images
A man walks down a street in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia reported a record daily increase in locally transmitted infections on Sunday with 6,267 cases reported in a single day, according to figures released by its Covid-19 task force. Picture: Ed Wray/Getty Images
Commuters walk through a train station in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia reported a record daily increase in locally transmitted infections on Sunday with 6,267 cases reported in a single day, according to figures released by its Covid-19 task force. Picture: Ed Wray/Getty Images
A man walks down a street in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia reported a record daily increase in locally transmitted infections on Sunday with 6,267 cases reported in a single day, according to figures released by its Covid-19 task force. Picture: Ed Wray/Getty Images
A man and woman enter a bus station in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia reported a record daily increase in locally transmitted infections on Sunday with 6,267 cases reported in a single day, according to figures released by its Covid-19 task force. Picture: Ed Wray/Getty Images
A man walks down a street in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia reported a record daily increase in locally transmitted infections on Sunday with 6,267 cases reported in a single day, according to figures released by its Covid-19 task force. Picture: Ed Wray/Getty Images
