Lockdown day 250: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 250 of the national lockdown
02 December 2020 - 06:00
People walk down the street in Jakarta's main textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia reported a record daily increase in locally transmitted infections on Sunday with 6,267 cases reported in a single day, according to figures released by its Covid-19 task force. Picture: Ed Wray/Getty Images
Street cleaners wearing face shields chat in Jakarta's main textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia reported a record daily increase in locally transmitted infections on Sunday with 6,267 cases reported in a single day, according to figures released by its Covid-19 task force. Picture: Ed Wray/Getty Images
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.