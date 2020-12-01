News & Fox

PODCAST: Finally, an SOE chairman standing up to political bullying

01 December 2020 - 12:45

FM columnist Peter Bruce talks to SABC chairman Bongumusa Makhathini about the challenges of trying to run the public broadcaster while politicians are determined to boss him around.

He is firm in his belief that communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams cannot stop the corporation’s retrenchment process even though one last independent arbitration will take place in the interests of “transparency”. 

A remarkably forthright Makhathini reveals that 98% of the SABC’s news division budget is used to pay salaries and offers some unforgiving advice on leadership to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ROB ROSE: Who’s more of a fiscal dunce — Hlaudi or SA’s unions?

If you think Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams are fiscal ignoramuses, the trade unions lose nothing by comparison
Opinion
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Is the ANC just rubbish with money?

ANC leaders seem to think money grows on trees but unless they wise up, another downgrade is inevitable
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: For the SABC’s sake, keep Stella away

The SABC is one of the most financially delinquent of all state-owned entities, but Ndabeni-Abrahams’s ham-fisted intervention has only made it worse
Opinion
5 days ago

