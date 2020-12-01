PODCAST: Finally, an SOE chairman standing up to political bullying
01 December 2020 - 12:45
FM columnist Peter Bruce talks to SABC chairman Bongumusa Makhathini about the challenges of trying to run the public broadcaster while politicians are determined to boss him around.
He is firm in his belief that communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams cannot stop the corporation’s retrenchment process even though one last independent arbitration will take place in the interests of “transparency”.
A remarkably forthright Makhathini reveals that 98% of the SABC’s news division budget is used to pay salaries and offers some unforgiving advice on leadership to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
