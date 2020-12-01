News & Fox

Lockdown day 249: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 249 of the national lockdown

01 December 2020 - 06:00
Two young girls hold signs protesting the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus disease in Charleston, West Virginia, in the U.S. Picture: REUTERS/Stephen Zenner
The illuminated Cartier store on the Champs Elysees avenue for Christmas and New Year celebrations in Paris, France. The reopening of Cartier store and others stores selling 'non-essential' products began on November 28 after several weeks of lockdown that were expected to combat a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Doctor Concetta Toccio visits a Covid-19 positive patient at home in Florence, Italy. Italy's Special Continuity Care Units were created to carry out home activities for Covid-19 patients. Picture: Gianluca Panella/Getty Images
Doctor Jacopo Venturini visits a Covid-19 positive patient at home in Florence, Italy. Italy's Special Continuity Care Units were created to carry out home activities for Covid-19 patients. Picture: Gianluca Panella/Getty Images
The illuminated Cartier store on the Champs Elysees avenue for Christmas and New Year celebrations in Paris, France. The reopening of Cartier store and others stores selling 'non-essential' products began on November 28 after several weeks of lockdown that were expected to combat a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Doctor Concetta Tuccio visits a Covid-positive female patient in Florence, Italy. Italy's Special Continuity Care Units were created to carry out home care services for Covid-19 patients. Picture: Gianluca Panella/Getty Images
