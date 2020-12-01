Lockdown day 249: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 249 of the national lockdown
01 December 2020 - 06:00
The illuminated Cartier store on the Champs Elysees avenue for Christmas and New Year celebrations in Paris, France. The reopening of Cartier store and others stores selling 'non-essential' products began on November 28 after several weeks of lockdown that were expected to combat a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
