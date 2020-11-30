News & Fox

Lockdown day 248: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 248 of the national lockdown

30 November 2020 - 06:00
Residents of Rio de Janeiro enjoy the weather in Leblon beach during municipal elections day while the number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase in the state in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: Bruna Prado/Getty Images
Mayor candidate Guilherme Boulos salutes supporters from his house, after he tested positive for Covid-19, during the municipal elections in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Lockdown day 248: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 2,563 to 787,702, there have been 730,633 recoveries and 21,477 deaths to date
