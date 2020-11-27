News & Fox

Lockdown day 245: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 245 of the national lockdown

27 November 2020 - 06:00
Assistants carry 'The Boss Baby' balloon during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade closed to spectators due to the spread of Covid-19, in Manhattan, New York. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A volunteer distributes meals during Thanksgiving day in Washington, U.S. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A balloon depicting Red Titan, a character from 'Ryan's World', is seen during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Volunteers distribute meals during Thanksgiving day in Washington, U.S. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Yayoi Kusama's 'Love Flies Up to the Sky' balloon is seen during the 94th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, New York. Picture: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Meal boxes are pictured as volunteers distribute them during Thanksgiving day in Washington, U.S. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Meal boxes are pictured as volunteers distribute them during Thanksgiving day in Washington, U.S. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
