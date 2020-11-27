Lockdown day 245: Pictures of the day

Liquor and hot pie bans aside, Spar’s results top the sector. Investors stand to gain further if its Polish gambit pays off
In Magashule’s Animal Farm world, he will not step down from his lofty position, despite facing multiple counts of fraud, corruption and money-laundering because the party branches haven’t demanded it
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 3,069 to 778,571 and there have been 21,289 deaths to date
The company’s recent AGM was a long, grim affair, with difficult questions raised. But CEO Fleetwood Grobler remains upbeat about the future of the petrochemicals company
Your guide to the best and most luxurious brands making their mark in the watches and jewellery arena for 2020/21
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.