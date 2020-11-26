Lockdown day 244: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 244 of the national lockdown
26 November 2020 - 07:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel puts on her face mask after a news conference following a video conference with Germany's state premiers on extending coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles during a news conference following a video conference with Germany's state premiers on extending coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks through her notes at a news conference following a video conference with Germany's state premiers on extending coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS
Berlin's Mayor Michael Mueller, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavaria's State Premier Markus Soeder attend a news conference following a video conference with Germany's state premiers on extending coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS
