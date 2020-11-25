Lockdown day 243: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 243 of the national lockdown
25 November 2020 - 06:00
Personal protective equipment in a decontamination zone at a Covid-19 testing facility outside the Hillcrest Recreational Center in Washington, D.C. Picture: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment directs cars at a Covid-19 testing facility outside the Hillcrest Recreational Center in Washington, D.C. Picture: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg
Healthcare workers wear personal protective equipment as they wait to register people at a Covid-19 testing facility outside the Hillcrest Recreational Center in Washington, D.C. Picture: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg
Healthcare workers wear personal protective equipment as they wait to register people at a Covid-19 testing facility outside the Hillcrest Recreational Center in Washington, D.C. Picture: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg
A healthcare worker administers a test at a Covid-19 testing facility outside the Hillcrest Recreational Center in Washington, D.C. Picturer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg
