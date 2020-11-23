PODCAST: Peter Bruce and Martin Kingston on why SA is in trouble
23 November 2020 - 13:30
Peter Bruce continues his Podcasts from The Edge with a frank talk with (Business for SA) B4SA chair Martin Kingston, who urges the government to focus for once.
Without fast, focused action SA is in trouble and our society is at risk. Is localisation damaging businesses? The two discuss the merits of a wider immigration of skills, the absence of time and the ANC alliance's inability to do one thing properly at a time.
