News & Fox

PODCAST: Peter Bruce and Martin Kingston on why SA is in trouble

23 November 2020 - 13:30

Peter Bruce continues his Podcasts from The Edge with a frank talk with (Business for SA) B4SA chair Martin Kingston, who urges the government to focus for once.

Without fast, focused action SA is in trouble and our society is at risk. Is localisation damaging businesses? The two discuss the merits of a wider immigration of skills, the absence of time and the ANC alliance's inability to do one thing properly at a time.

PODCAST: How much pressure can Ramaphosa take?

Peter Bruce continues his new Podcasts From The Edge series in a discussion with journalist and veteran ANC watcher Karima Brown
News & Fox
5 days ago

NEW PODCAST: Peter Bruce speaks to Helen Zille

Zille powerfully answers criticism that the DA, by comparing red-shirted EFF members at Brackenfell High School to Nazi Brownshirts, had overstepped ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Eastern Cape: SA’s latest Covid-19 hotspot
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
ENTREPRENEUR: Mike Sharman, founder of MatchKit
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
3.
Lockdown day 238: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
4.
Mystery of the new SAA plan
News & Fox
5.
Business and executive coaching in the digital ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

CLAIRE BISSEKER: It’s way past midnight for the SA project

Opinion

SA economy: the good, the bad and the ugly

Features

LUKANYO MNYANDA: How many roads must SA walk down?

Opinion / Editorials

Downgrades put Tito Mboweni’s goal further out of reach

Economy

Investment flows in — but is it the right sort?

Business

HILARY JOFFE: There’s a way to make the illusion of investment a reality

Opinion

ISAAH MHLANGA: Suddenly, things look just a little brighter for SA

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.