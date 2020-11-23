News & Fox

Lockdown day 241: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 241 of the national lockdown

23 November 2020 - 06:00
A woman walks past a poster saying 'We will hug again' amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman walks past a poster saying 'We will hug again' amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a restaurant amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a restaurant amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman walks past a poster saying 'We will hug again' amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman walks past a poster saying 'We will hug again' amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A pub puts up it's Christmas lights in preparation for the end of lockdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A pub puts up it's Christmas lights in preparation for the end of lockdown amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A couple wearing blue protective examination gloves hold hands amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A couple wearing blue protective examination gloves hold hands amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
General view of the Irish government's department of health amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
General view of the Irish government's department of health amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An empty shopping street is seen amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An empty shopping street is seen amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 238: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
2.
Mystery of the new SAA plan
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: How much pressure can Ramaphosa take?
News & Fox
4.
ENTREPRENEUR: Theo Baloyi, founder of Bathu Shoes
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
5.
TECH REVIEW: Conferencing like a pro with the DJI ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Covid vaccines: the good, the bad, and the unknown

Opinion

Hopes for herd immunity from first Covid-19 vaccines may be unrealistic

World

Nelson Mandela Bay sees second surge in excess deaths

National / Health

Netcare’s 2020 earnings plummet due to Covid-19

Companies / Healthcare

Strong leadership fought Covid-19 in Africa: the next step is to harness ...

Features

SA still negotiating access to Covid-19 vaccines

National / Health

Biovac in talks to make Covid-19 vaccines in SA

National / Health

Scientists say Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is looking solid for older adults

World

A Kenyan doctor’s widow shares her Covid-19 grief

World / Africa

CHRIS GILMOUR: Covid-19 vaccine will help both physical and online stores — ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.