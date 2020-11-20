Lockdown day 238: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 238 of the national lockdown
20 November 2020 - 06:00
Police and the City of Cape Town's law enforcement officers arrest and disperse Khayelitsha protesters outside the Civic Centre where the protesters had blocked entrances over a lack of service delivery in their area. Picture: Esa Alexander
