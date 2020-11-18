News & Fox

Lockdown day 236: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 236 of the national lockdown

18 November 2020 - 06:00
People wear face masks amid the spread of coronavirus disease at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man sells balloons amid the spread of coronavirus disease at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Christmas lights illuminate Graben shopping street during the second lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A Christmas tree glows in front of Stephansdom cathedral during the second lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A woman takes a picture of Christmas lights at Kohlmarkt shopping street during the second lockdown as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Protective masks placed by demonstrators in front of the Presidential Palace after a protest against the government's coronavirus restrictions on the country's Day of the Struggle for Freedom and Democracy, in Bratislava, Slovakia. Picture: REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
General view of Le Printemps Haussmann Christmas Decorations in Paris, France. Le Printemps store has been closed along with all other non-essential shops since October 30, when France imposed another national lockdown for a minimum four weeks as part of the Covid-19 measures to fight a second wave of coronavirus disease. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
