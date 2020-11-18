Lockdown day 236: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 236 of the national lockdown
18 November 2020 - 06:00
General view of Le Printemps Haussmann Christmas Decorations in Paris, France. Le Printemps store has been closed along with all other non-essential shops since October 30, when France imposed another national lockdown for a minimum four weeks as part of the Covid-19 measures to fight a second wave of coronavirus disease. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
