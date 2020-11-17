Lockdown day 235: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 235 of the national lockdown
17 November 2020 - 06:00
Former president Jacob Zuma appearing at Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Former president Jacob Zuma appearing at Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Former president Jacob Zuma appearing at Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Former president Jacob Zuma appearing at Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Former president, Jacob Zuma watches on as Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo starts proceedings at the Commission of Enquiry in State Capture in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Former president Jacob Zuma appearing at Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Former president Jacob Zuma appearing at Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Former president Jacob Zuma appearing at Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Former president Jacob Zuma appearing at Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.