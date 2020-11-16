News & Fox

Lockdown day 234: Pictures of the day

16 November 2020 - 06:00
Rob Meisnere paints the latest number of Covid-19 deaths in the US on a sign outside his house in Washington. Pictures: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A sign displays the latest number of Covid-19 deaths in the US outside a house in Washington. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rob Meisnere paints the latest number of Covid-19 deaths in the US on a sign outside his house in Washington. Pictures: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People walk past a sign displaying the latest number of Covid-19 deaths in the US outside a house in Washington. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay
