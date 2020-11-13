News & Fox

NEW PODCAST: Peter Bruce speaks to Helen Zille

13 November 2020 - 08:00
Helen Zille. Picture: ALON SKUY
Former FM editor Peter Bruce begins a new audio series today with the first of his Podcasts from the Edge series.

Bruce describes the podcasts as an attempt to better understand what is happening around him by going directly to people who know, rather than the chaotic world of social media.

In the first episode of the series, Bruce has an extended discussion with the re-elected DA federal council chairperson, Helen Zille.

Zille talks about the charges against Ace Magashule, how the DA is a different beast today from what it was when she took what she calls her “short cuts” to leadership diversity, Mbali Ntuli’s future in the party after her leadership challenge to John Steenhuisen, coalition prospects with the EFF and the way she would deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zille powerfully answers criticism that the DA, by comparing red-shirted EFF members at Brackenfell High School to Nazi Brownshirts, had overstepped the mark. Her family, she remembers, were attacked on Kristallnacht in Germany in November 1938. Some were later killed by the Nazis. And Hitler’s party also started out small. The comparisons with the EFF, Zille insists, are accurate and profound.

