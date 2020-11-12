News & Fox

Lockdown day 230: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 230 of the national lockdown

12 November 2020 - 06:00
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the Covid-19 disease during massive testing, in Ronda, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A healthcare worker disinfects her colleague after collecting swab samples from residents to be tested for the Covid-19 disease during massive testing, in Ronda, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man to be tested for the Covid-19 disease during massive testing, in Ronda, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Healthcare workers take a breath after collecting swab samples from residents to be tested for the coronavirus disease during massive testing, in Ronda, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Wescley Menezes receives help from plastic artist Jorge Silva Roriz to adjust his customised protective mask, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Customized protective masks made by plastic artist Jorge Silva Roriz are displayed, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Plastic artist Jorge Silva Roriz paints a customised protective mask while wearing his own at his home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Plastic artist Jorge Silva Roriz poses at the entrance of his house, wearing his customized protective mask, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Healthcare workers check rapid detection testing kits for the coronavirus disease after they collected swab samples from residents during massive testing in Ronda, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Rapid detection testing kits are seen on a table after healthcare workers collected swab samples from residents to be tested for the coronavirus disease during massive testing, in Ronda, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/Jon Nazca
