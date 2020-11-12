Blue lights flashing over police watchdog
Move to muzzle Ipid’s anticorruption unit could threaten future probes into police corruption, misconduct and criminality
12 November 2020 - 05:00
Jennifer Ntlatseng, the newly appointed executive director of police watchdog Ipid, plans to "restructure" the National Specialised Investigation Team (NSIT). It is a move that, some fear, aims to muzzle the unit.
In a hastily convened meeting last week, Ntlatseng apparently told members of the NSIT that it would be "disbanded", the FM has learnt. The NSIT was established in 2015 to tackle complex corruption cases against police top brass.
