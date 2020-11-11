News & Fox

Lockdown day 229: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 229 of the national lockdown

11 November 2020 - 06:00
Kristina, (21-years-old) who recovered from Covid-19 donates her plasma via the plasmapheresis method at the Regional Center of Blood Donation and Blood Treatment in Krakow, Poland. The Regional Center of Blood Donation and Blood Treatment in Krakow has been appealing to the Covid-19 convalescents to donate their plasma, as the number of coronavirus cases in Poland have reached more than 590,000. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty Images
Michal and Anna, both medical technicians process plasma for deactivation at the Regional Center of Blood Donation and Blood Treatment in Krakow, Poland. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty Images
A medical worker places fresh plasma from Covid-19 convalescents to freeze at the Regional Center of Blood Donation and Blood Treatment in Krakow, Poland. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty Images
Bags of Covid -19 convalescents donors are pictured inside a freezer at the Regional Center of Blood Donation and Blood Treatment in Krakow, Poland. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty Images
A medical worker places fresh plasma from Covid-19 convalescents to freeze at the Regional Center of Blood Donation and Blood Treatment in Krakow, Poland. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty Images
Michal and Anna, both medical technicians process plasma for deactivation at the Regional Center of Blood Donation and Blood Treatment in Krakow, Poland. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty Images
A medical worker places fresh plasma from Covid-19 convalescents to freeze at the Regional Center of Blood Donation and Blood Treatment in Krakow, Poland. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty Images
