Lockdown day 229: Pictures of the day

Kristina, (21-years-old) who recovered from Covid-19 donates her plasma via the plasmapheresis method at the Regional Center of Blood Donation and Blood Treatment in Krakow, Poland. The Regional Center of Blood Donation and Blood Treatment in Krakow has been appealing to the Covid-19 convalescents to donate their plasma, as the number of coronavirus cases in Poland have reached more than 590,000. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty Images