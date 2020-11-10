News & Fox

Lockdown day 228: Pictures of the day

10 November 2020 - 06:00
US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris face reporters after meeting with members of their coronavirus disease Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board in Wilmington, Delaware. Picture: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris face reporters after meeting with members of their coronavirus disease Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board in Wilmington, Delaware. Picture: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Workers prepare for the presidential inauguration outside the White House in Washington, D.C. President-elect Joe Biden is moving ahead with plans to address the coronavirus pandemic and shape his incoming administration, steps aimed at strengthening his claim on the White House even as President Donald Trump continues to dispute the results of last week's election. Picture: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg
Workers prepare for the presidential inauguration outside the White House in Washington, D.C. President-elect Joe Biden is moving ahead with plans to address the coronavirus pandemic and shape his incoming administration, steps aimed at strengthening his claim on the White House even as President Donald Trump continues to dispute the results of last week's election. Picture: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg
US president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris face reporters after meeting with members of their coronavirus disease Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board in Wilmington, Delaware. Picture: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris face reporters after meeting with members of their coronavirus disease Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board in Wilmington, Delaware. Picture: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An image of US president-elect Joe Biden on a screen in Times Square, New York. Stocks surged around the world and bonds tumbled after a large-scale coronavirus vaccine study delivered the most-promising results in the battle against the worst pandemic in a century. Picture: Michael Nagle/Bloomber
An image of US president-elect Joe Biden on a screen in Times Square, New York. Stocks surged around the world and bonds tumbled after a large-scale coronavirus vaccine study delivered the most-promising results in the battle against the worst pandemic in a century. Picture: Michael Nagle/Bloomber
US president-elect Joe Biden holds a face mask during an announcement in Wilmington, Delaware. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
US president-elect Joe Biden holds a face mask during an announcement in Wilmington, Delaware. Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
An image of US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on a screen in Times Square, New York. Picture: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
An image of US president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on a screen in Times Square, New York. Picture: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
An image of US president-elect Joe Biden on a screen in Times Square, New York. Stocks surged around the world and bonds tumbled after a large-scale coronavirus vaccine study delivered the most-promising results in the battle against the worst pandemic in a century. Picture: Michael Nagle/Bloomber
An image of US president-elect Joe Biden on a screen in Times Square, New York. Stocks surged around the world and bonds tumbled after a large-scale coronavirus vaccine study delivered the most-promising results in the battle against the worst pandemic in a century. Picture: Michael Nagle/Bloomber
Vehicles drive past an image of US president-elect Joe Biden on a screen in Times Square, New York. Picture: MICHAEL NAGEL/BLOOMBERG
Vehicles drive past an image of US president-elect Joe Biden on a screen in Times Square, New York. Picture: MICHAEL NAGEL/BLOOMBERG

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: Behind Zondo’s R779m price tag
News & Fox
2.
Public sector unions: outraged and determined
News & Fox
3.
Senzo Meyiwa: Answers at last?
News & Fox / Trending
4.
PROFILE: Craig Foster, the human star of ...
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: Guy Richards, critical-care professor at ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.