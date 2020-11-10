Lockdown day 228: Pictures of the day
10 November 2020 - 06:00
Workers prepare for the presidential inauguration outside the White House in Washington, D.C. President-elect Joe Biden is moving ahead with plans to address the coronavirus pandemic and shape his incoming administration, steps aimed at strengthening his claim on the White House even as President Donald Trump continues to dispute the results of last week's election. Picture: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg
