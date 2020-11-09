Lockdown day 227: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 227 of the national lockdown
09 November 2020 - 06:00
Joe Biden's projected US presidential election victory is seen on the front pages of British newspapers in London, United Kingdom. Former US Vice President Joe Biden was projected to be victor of this week's presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump. In a recent poll conducted by Opinium for the Observer, about 57% of British people preferred Biden versus 16% who chose Trump. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.