Lockdown day 227: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 227 of the national lockdown

09 November 2020 - 06:00
US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course in Sterling, Virginia on the day after media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 US presidential election. Picture: REUTERS/Jim Bourg
US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course in Sterling, Virginia on the day after media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 US presidential election. Picture: REUTERS/Jim Bourg
US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course in Sterling, Virginia on the day after media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 US presidential election. Picture: REUTERS/Jim Bourg
US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course in Sterling, Virginia on the day after media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 US presidential election. Picture: REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Joe Biden's projected US presidential election victory is seen on the front pages of British newspapers in London, United Kingdom. Former US Vice President Joe Biden was projected to be victor of this week's presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump. In a recent poll conducted by Opinium for the Observer, about 57% of British people preferred Biden versus 16% who chose Trump. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images
Joe Biden's projected US presidential election victory is seen on the front pages of British newspapers in London, United Kingdom. Former US Vice President Joe Biden was projected to be victor of this week's presidential election against incumbent Donald Trump. In a recent poll conducted by Opinium for the Observer, about 57% of British people preferred Biden versus 16% who chose Trump. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course in Sterling, Virginia on the day after media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 US presidential election. Picture: REUTERS/Jim Bourg
US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course in Sterling, Virginia on the day after media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 US presidential election. Picture: REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of US President Donald Trump during a rally outside the State Capitol building after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Lansing, Michigan. Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of US President Donald Trump during a rally outside the State Capitol building after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Lansing, Michigan. Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course in Sterling, Virginia on the day after media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 US presidential election. Picture: REUTERS/Jim Bourg
US President Donald Trump plays golf at the Trump National Golf course in Sterling, Virginia on the day after media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 US presidential election. Picture: REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of President Trump display signs of protest against election fraud ahead of the departure of the presidential motorcade with US President Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Picture: REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of President Trump display signs of protest against election fraud ahead of the departure of the presidential motorcade with US President Donald Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Picture: REUTERS/Tom Brenner
US President Donald Trump waves to supporters from the presidential motorcade while departing from the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Picture: REUTERS/Tom Brenner
US President Donald Trump waves to supporters from the presidential motorcade while departing from the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Picture: REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Supporters of US President Donald Trump during a rally outside the State Capitol building after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Lansing, Michigan. Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of US President Donald Trump during a rally outside the State Capitol building after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Lansing, Michigan. Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of US President Donald Trump during a rally outside the State Capitol building after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Lansing, Michigan. Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of US President Donald Trump during a rally outside the State Capitol building after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Lansing, Michigan. Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of US President Donald Trump waves a flag during a rally outside the State Capitol building after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Lansing, Michigan. Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of US President Donald Trump waves a flag during a rally outside the State Capitol building after former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Lansing, Michigan. Picture: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
US President Donald Trump passes by supporters in the presidential motorcade while departing from the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Picture: REUTERS/Tom Brenner
US President Donald Trump passes by supporters in the presidential motorcade while departing from the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Picture: REUTERS/Tom Brenner

