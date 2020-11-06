News & Fox

Lockdown day 224: Pictures of the day

06 November 2020 - 05:00
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson answers questions during a briefing on the current coronavirus pandemic, in Downing Street, London, England. Picture: Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Blackpool tower remains lit as the illuminations are switched off on the first day of a newly imposed lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Blackpool, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Protestors from the Million Mask March and anti lockdown protesters demonstrate, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man dressed as Santa Claus gestures near police officers as Million Mask March and anti-lockdown protesters demonstrate, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman is detained by police officers as Million Mask March and anti-lockdown protesters demonstrate, amid the Covid-19 outbreak in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
