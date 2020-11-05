Wits MBA stays accredited

Wits Business School (WBS) has retained international accreditation for its MBA programme. The UK-based Association of MBAs (Amba) says the school, part of Wits University, has been reaccredited for another three years.

WBS, which was first accredited in 2005, is commended by Amba for the quality of its case study output. The association also highlights “the extent to which leadership and personal development has been integrated into the formal learning journey”.

On the debit side, it says the school must work harder to maintain relationships with alumni.

Amba accreditation is limited to 300 schools around the world. WBS interim head Jannie Rossouw says: “The MBA is one of our flagship programmes and is geared towards graduating a new generation of leaders who are thoroughly equipped to do business in Africa and beyond.”

Rossouw will give way in January to former Sasol executive Maurice Radebe, who has signed a five-year contract as full-time director.