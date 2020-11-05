Public sector unions: outraged and determined
The gloves are off: unions prepare to escalate their objections to Mboweni’s proposal to freeze wages
05 November 2020 - 05:00
Cosatu-aligned public sector unions are battling to secure a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to intervene in their wage impasse with the National Treasury as they prepare for a national day of action by Cosatu’s largest affiliate, the National Education, Health & Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), at the end of the month.
Unions were taken aback by finance minister Tito Mboweni’s announcement of a wage freeze for public servants for the next three years in his medium-term budget last week. They say there was no formal discussion or consultation with them about this.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now