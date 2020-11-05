News & Fox Public sector unions: outraged and determined The gloves are off: unions prepare to escalate their objections to Mboweni’s proposal to freeze wages BL PREMIUM

Cosatu-aligned public sector unions are battling to secure a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to ask him to intervene in their wage impasse with the National Treasury as they prepare for a national day of action by Cosatu’s largest affiliate, the National Education, Health & Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), at the end of the month.

Unions were taken aback by finance minister Tito Mboweni’s announcement of a wage freeze for public servants for the next three years in his medium-term budget last week. They say there was no formal discussion or consultation with them about this.