Lockdown day 223: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 223 of the national lockdown

05 November 2020 - 06:00
Chairs of a restaurant are stacked up at Gendarmenmarkt square on a four-week semi-lockdown during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany. Germany has closed restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums, theatres, concert halls, gyms and nail salons throughout November in an effort to rein in daily coronavirus infections rates that have spiralled to record highs. Picture: Omer Messinger/Getty Images
Two men are seen sat at a table outside a shut business in Borough Market in London, England. Non-essential businesses, including pubs and restaurants, will be forced to close from Thursday, November 5, following a new national lockdown in England. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images
Closed restaurant at Gendarmenmarkt square on a four-week semi-lockdown during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany. Germany has closed restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums, theatres, concert halls, gyms and nail salons throughout November in an effort to rein in daily coronavirus infections rates that have spiralled to record highs. Picture: Omer Messinger/Getty Images
A closed bar with a sign reading 'See you in December' on a four-week semi-lockdown during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Omer Messinger/Getty Images
A take-away and delivery services station is set at the entrance of a restaurant on a four-week semi-lockdown during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Omer Messinger/Getty Images
A sign outside a pub reads 'Never too late to pop in for the last pint before lockdown' in London, England. Non-essential businesses, including pubs and restaurants, will be forced to close from Thursday, November 5, following a new national lockdown in England. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images
Lockdown day 221: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 772 to 727,595, there have been 657,500 recoveries and 19,465 deaths to date
