Lockdown day 223: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 223 of the national lockdown
05 November 2020 - 06:00
Chairs of a restaurant are stacked up at Gendarmenmarkt square on a four-week semi-lockdown during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany. Germany has closed restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums, theatres, concert halls, gyms and nail salons throughout November in an effort to rein in daily coronavirus infections rates that have spiralled to record highs. Picture: Omer Messinger/Getty Images
Closed restaurant at Gendarmenmarkt square on a four-week semi-lockdown during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Berlin, Germany. Germany has closed restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums, theatres, concert halls, gyms and nail salons throughout November in an effort to rein in daily coronavirus infections rates that have spiralled to record highs. Picture: Omer Messinger/Getty Images
