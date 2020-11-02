Lockdown day 220: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 220 of the national lockdown
02 November 2020 - 06:00
A woman holds a placard as demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential Covid-19 vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential Covid-19 vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators wearing protective masks protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential Covid-19 vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential Covid-19 vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential Covid-19 vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli
A woman holds a placard reading "We don't want Chinese vaccine" as demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential Covid-19 vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli
Demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and China's Sinovac potential Covid-19 vaccine in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.