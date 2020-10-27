News & Fox

Lockdown day 214: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 214 of the national lockdown

27 October 2020 - 06:00
Mandla Tshabalala, poses for a picture in Maboneng, near to Jewel City, Johannesburg. He makes a living by selling colourful feathers mainly used for ornamental value. He said it is difficult to make a living in the current climate. He was born in Soweto. Picture: ALON SKUY
Mandla Tshabalala, poses for a picture in Maboneng, near to Jewel City, Johannesburg. He makes a living by selling colourful feathers mainly used for ornamental value. He said it is difficult to make a living in the current climate. He was born in Soweto. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY
Street scene in new development near Maboneng, Johannesburg, called Jewel City. Picture: ALON SKUY

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Julius Malema
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
SA needs an e-wallet wake-up
News & Fox / Digital
3.
PROFILE: Norman Drieselmann, the CEO who bought ...
News & Fox
4.
Lockdown day 213: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
5.
Lockdown day 213: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers

Related Articles

Anticipating a ‘second wave’ — and when and how SA should try to prevent or ...

Opinion

ROB ROSE: SA’s hotels may be bleeding, but the Vineyard is doing just fine

Opinion

GIULIETTA TALEVI: If SA gets a second wave, chances are it’ll be less lethal

Opinion

NATASHA MARRIAN: As unfathomable as it seems, spectre of new lockdown looms

Opinion

PROFILE: Guy Richards, critical-care professor at Wits University

News & Fox

Covid rips through Kenya’s private school system

Features / Africa

JOAN MULLER: Contradictions rife as government bans tourists from some ...

Opinion

SARAH BUITENDACH: What the UK’s new Covid outbreak means for us, and anyone ...

Opinion

‘Zoom boom’ sparks city exodus

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.