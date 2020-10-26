Lockdown day 213: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 213 of the national lockdown
26 October 2020 - 06:00
People watch as an effigy of demon king Ravana burns during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist dressed as a demon king Ravana reacts as he waits backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist dressed as Hindu lord Hanuman waits backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Effigies of the demon King Ravana, his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad are seen before they are set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People arrive to watch Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People watch Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman and her child watch Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
