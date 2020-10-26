News & Fox

Lockdown day 213: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 213 of the national lockdown

26 October 2020 - 06:00
People watch as an effigy of demon king Ravana burns during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People watch as an effigy of demon king Ravana burns during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People watch as an effigy of demon king Ravana burns during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People watch as an effigy of demon king Ravana burns during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist dressed as a demon king Ravana reacts as he waits backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist dressed as a demon king Ravana reacts as he waits backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist dressed as Hindu lord Hanuman waits backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An artist dressed as Hindu lord Hanuman waits backstage before performing Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Effigies of the demon King Ravana, his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad are seen before they are set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Effigies of the demon King Ravana, his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad are seen before they are set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People arrive to watch Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People arrive to watch Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People watch Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People watch Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman and her child watch Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman and her child watch Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Hindu Lord Rama, during Dussehra festival celebrations, amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus disease in New Delhi, India. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Lockdown day 213: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 715,868, there have been 646,170 recoveries and 18,968 deaths to date
News & Fox
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Julius Malema
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Why PSG’s Piet Mouton is shunning the JSE
News & Fox
3.
Explosive mix adds to Free State tragedy
News & Fox / Trending
4.
PROFILE: Norman Drieselmann, the CEO who bought ...
News & Fox
5.
PROFILE: Guy Richards, critical-care professor at ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Covid chaos could mean Mboweni’s budget promises aren’t worth ...

Opinion / Columnists

Why coronavirus is unlikely to lose its crown anytime soon

World

GIULIETTA TALEVI: If SA gets a second wave, chances are it’ll be less lethal

Opinion

NATASHA MARRIAN: As unfathomable as it seems, spectre of new lockdown looms

Opinion

Covid rips through Kenya’s private school system

Features / Africa

PROFILE: Guy Richards, critical-care professor at Wits University

News & Fox

Are SA’s banks facing a bad-debt crunch?

Features / Cover Story

JOAN MULLER: Contradictions rife as government bans tourists from some ...

Opinion

SARAH BUITENDACH: What the UK’s new Covid outbreak means for us, and anyone ...

Opinion

‘Zoom boom’ sparks city exodus

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.