Mapping South African social investors’ response to Covid-19

Covid-19 is an unprecedented global health crisis. In SA, the pandemic has resulted in a response from all sectors to mitigate the social and economic impact of the pandemic. Since the day President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the national lockdown in March, the response of social investors has been encouraging and inspiring especially given the uncertainty that many are facing themselves.

The social investors who have provided funding include businesses, private foundations, and international development foundations. This structured funding is in addition to the largely unacknowledged community responses, where individuals and community-based organisations have responded directly to the needs of their communities.

In April, Tshikululu initiated a project to map these interventions by social investors throughout SA in response to the pandemic. To date, a total of more than R3.3bn has been tracked.

The largest portion of the funding has been allocated to business rescue activities (R1.3bn) and personal protective equipment (R1bn). A wide spread of funding has addressed basic needs, such as food and water and psycho-social support, to assist people to deal with the impact of the pandemic.