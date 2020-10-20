Lockdown day 207: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 207 of the national lockdown
20 October 2020 - 06:00
A V-22 Osprey aircraft, with US President Donald Trump on board, arrives at a Make America Great Again rally in Prescott, Arizona. The Covid-19 pandemic is disproportionately affecting some crucial voters two weeks before election day, costing American lives and potentially hurting President Donald Trump, who has received overwhelmingly poor grades from Democrats and independent voters on his virus response. Picture: Ash Ponders/Bloomberg
