Lockdown day 206: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 206 of the national lockdown
19 October 2020 - 06:00
Demonstrators gather to protest against the Covid-19 restrictive measures at Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic. The Czech Republic is under partial lockdown closing schools, bars and clubs until November 3. With 1,106 deaths from Covid-19, the Czech Republic has reported 55,538 new cases in a fortnight. Picture: Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images
